Fire safety tips for the holiday season

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor Fire and Rescue officials are urging residents to use caution to avoid the risk of fire this holiday season.

Fire Chief Steve Laforet issued several holiday tips and reminders to keep residents safe during the festive time of year.

“I’m wishing for a fire-free holiday season this year,” said Laforet. “But I need you to make this come true.”

Laforet says fire can happen anywhere, at anytime, noting it most often strikes when our guards are down. In a release issued Tuesday, officials point to when we are distracted by the hustle and bustle of the holidays, by our cellphones, by the kids or by the doorbell saying all it takes is for a pot to be left on the stove or a candle left burning unattended for a family’s holiday celebrations to turn into tragedy.

“Never leave a cooking pot unattended on the stove,” explains Laforet. “And consider using battery-operated or electric flameless candles.”

Officials say smoking is another leading cause of fires during the holiday season.

“Make sure smokers extinguish cigarettes in large deep ashtrays – not in plant pots which may contain peat moss or shredded bark that can easily ignite,” said Laforet. “Ashes should be emptied in a metal container – not the garbage can – and put outside.”

Windsor Fire & Rescue Services also says to maintain working smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms in your home. Install smoke alarms on every storey of your home and outside all sleeping areas. CO alarms are required outside all bedrooms. Test your smoke and CO alarms every month and install new batteries if needed.

Enjoy a fire-safe holiday season by following these tips: