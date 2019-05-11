Fire rips through vacant building at Wellington and Wyandotte
Fire rips through vacant building at Wellington and Wyandotte on May 11, 2019. (Gord Bacon/Twitter)
Published Saturday, May 11, 2019 5:48PM EDT
Windsor firefighters are dealing with a fully involved blaze on Wellington at Wyandotte St. West.
The building appears to be vacant.
It's unclear if there are injuries at this point.
This is the second fire at this address in the past month.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.