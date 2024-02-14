Fire response increases in Windsor-Essex in 2023

LaSalle Fire responded to the highest number of incidents in the history of the department in the fourth quarter of last year, according to a report.

The statistic is not unique to LaSalle.

“The actual number of fires that we experienced over 2023 was up over 50 per cent,” said Amherstburg fire chief Bruce Montone who points out call volumes are back to pre-pandemic levels.

“We expected it,” Montone said. “A lot more people were at home. They were a little more focused and so we had less responses.”

There were 53 fires reported in 2022. That number rose to 85 last year.

“We haven't had a fatality but certainly the dollar loss associated with some of those responses has significantly increased.”

Montone says medical calls held the line year over year but the same can't be said in Windsor where about 30 per cent of calls were related to medical issues.

“Our medical numbers are up because of the increased use of drugs. The increased use of fentanyl. The increase in mental health issues. The increase in homelessness,” Coste said. “Our medicals are through the roof.”

Windsor Fire responded to over nine thousand calls last year. They investigated over 80 fires in 2023 compared to 40 in 2019. On Tuesday, Windsor Police said incidents of arson increased 41 per cent over last year.

Coste says it's important to have working smoke and CO detectors and for residents not to tamper with door closures which contributed to the chaos at 333 Glengarry Ave. last week. Fire in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

“When we're talking about the Glengarry fire a lot of the doors had broken ones or ones that weren't working.” Coste said.

He has some tips for residents living in homes. Residents should have an escape plan that includes two exits. If the fire is in an apartment building, do not use the elevator. Use the stairwell.

Coste adds, if the fire isn't affecting you, stay in your apartment.

“If for some reason it gets worse call the fire department and we'll get you out but by then we'll be there to put the fire out.”