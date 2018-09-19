Fire officials say no toxic materials found in warehouse blaze
Heavy smoke can be seen on Argyle at Iroquois in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Last Updated Wednesday, September 19, 2018 1:06PM EDT
Windsor firefighters are battling a warehouse blaze, but officials say there are no toxic chemicals.
The fire broke out behind Market Square on Argyle at Iroquois on Wednesday.
Residents are being asked to stay indoors and close their windows and doors.
Fire officials say the office and warehouse are unoccupied.
No word yet on cause or damage.
.@WindsorFire1 asking residents in area of Ottawa & Argyle to close their windows and stay indoors @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/KmIFW0iaEn— Michelle Maluske (@MMaluskeCTV) September 19, 2018