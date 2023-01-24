Fire near downtown Windsor

Windsor fire crews were battling a blaze in the 400 block of McDougall Street near Wyandotte Street.

Crews responded to the area around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The fire was soon extinguished. Crews then began conducting ventilation and overhaul.

Update on fire in the 400 Block of McDougall. Investigators will be attending. *MC — Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) January 24, 2023

There is no word on how the fire started or any possible injuries.

An investigator is attending the scene.

More details will be provided when they become available.

