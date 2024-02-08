Fire marshal investigating Glengarry Avenue apartment fires

Investigators with the Office of the Fire Marshal and Windsor Fire are looking into two apartment fires on Glengarry Avenue.

Firefighters first responded to the blaze in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue near University Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The fire was considered under control about an hour later and declared out shortly after.

Another fire was reported Thursday morning in the same building, on the seventh floor.

Damage is estimated at $400,000. One person was displaced, but there were no injuries.

Windsor fire officials say investigators will be on scene for a while to determine origin and cause. Roads will be closed during the investigation.