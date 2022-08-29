Fire involving commercial vehicles deemed arson: Windsor police

Windsor police say they have launched an arson investigation after a fire involving large commercial vehicles has been deemed suspicious.

The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is seeking any information in relation to the case.

On Saturday at 11:30 p.m., patrol officers attended a business located in the 5000 block of Rhodes Drive for a report of an active fire.

Windsor firefighters were already on scene as officers arrived and were actively extinguishing the fire.

Through investigation, police say the officers determined that the fire was suspicious and immediately launched an arson investigation.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Police say there were no physical injuries reported as a result of this incident.

Anyone in the area with surveillance is requested to check their footage from at least 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. for any suspicious activity, including vehicles and persons in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.