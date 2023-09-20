Windsor

    • Fire investigator to attend scene of south-end fire

    A Windsor Fire and Rescue truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, July 12, 2019. (Rich Garton/CTV New Windsor) A Windsor Fire and Rescue truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, July 12, 2019. (Rich Garton/CTV New Windsor)

    Baseline Road is closed from the 7th Concession Road to the 8th Concession Road for a fire investigation.

    Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

    Windsor Fire and Rescue Services said the fire has been extinguished and crews are ventilating the property.

    A fire investigator will be attending the scene.

    Details on the cause of the fire or sustained damages have not been released as of yet.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News