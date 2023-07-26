Fire in Chatham-Kent leads to $100K in damage

Firefighters in Chatham-Kent were able to quickly extinguish and contain an accidental house fire Tuesday night.

Fire crews from Chatham and Wallaceburg responded to the blaze around 11:30 p.m. at an attached dwelling at 200 Westcourt for a fire in the living room.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the work and contain the fire to the unit.

Fire officials say the unit sustained heavy smoke and heat damage throughout.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause has been determined as accidental and damage is estimated at $100,000.