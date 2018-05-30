

CTV Windsor





An electrical fire left a home in Bothwell in ruins as of Wednesday morning.

The bungalow at 135 Oak Street went up in flames just before midnight Tuesday. No one was injured in the fire but the home is a total loss.

One person was home at the time of the fire but was able to exit. Paramedics transported them to hospital as a precaution due to exposure to smoke.

A total damage estimate is set at $120,000.