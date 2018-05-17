Fire destroys garage in Wallaceburg
Garage fire in Wallaceburg, Ont., on Thursday, May 17, 2018. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent fire)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 10:38AM EDT
Chatham-Kent firefighters put out a large garage fire in Wallaceburg.
Crews responded to the fire at a Dufferin Ave home in early Thursday morning.
Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading and protect the attached house.
Chatham-Kent police and the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management are currently on scene investigating.