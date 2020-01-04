LONDON, ONT. -- No one was hurt, but a garage was gutted by fire in Ridgetown Friday night.

Chatham-Kent Fire was called to a home at 14 Broadway Str. around 8 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find "heavy smoke and flames" coming from a detached garage.

According to Chatham-Kent Fire, the blaze was brought under control quickly, but not before the structure sustained $75,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire has yet to be released.