Fire destroys garage in Ridgetown
CTV Windsor Published Saturday, January 4, 2020 12:43PM EST
Chatham-Kent Fire on the seen of a garage fire at 14 Broadway St. in Ridgetown on Friday January 3, 2020. (Photo via Twitter/@ckfiredept)
LONDON, ONT. -- No one was hurt, but a garage was gutted by fire in Ridgetown Friday night.
Chatham-Kent Fire was called to a home at 14 Broadway Str. around 8 p.m.
Firefighters arrived to find "heavy smoke and flames" coming from a detached garage.
According to Chatham-Kent Fire, the blaze was brought under control quickly, but not before the structure sustained $75,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire has yet to be released.