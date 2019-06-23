

Windsor, CTV Windsor





Thick black smoke bellowed into the air over Windsor this morning as a business was destroyed by flames.

The fire was located at Sebru Tire on Howard Avenue in Windsor.

The fire crews arrived around 6:30am with the business already engulfed in flames.

No have been no injuries and the fire was contained to the Sebru Tire location.

The roof collapsed around 10am and Windsor Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says the collapse actually helped firefighting efforts.

A cause and damage estimates are not yet known as more than 30 firefighters remain on the scene.