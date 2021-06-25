AMHERSTBURG, ONT. -- Amherstburg Fire Chief, Bruce Montone, describes a boat that caught fire at 4 p.m. Thursday as a total loss.

Firefighters were called to a local marina in the 1200 block of Front Rd where a 28 foot cabin cruiser was found fully engulfed in flames.

Montone says the Ministry of Environent and Coast Guard was contacted regarding the boats fuel into the river.

There was some minor damage to two boats in close proximity.

No injuries to report.

Officials say the incident does not appear suspicious in nature.