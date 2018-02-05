Fire destroys 5 snow plows at Chatham-Kent municipal garage
Fuel tanks are protected during a blaze at a public works garage in Chatham-Kent on Sunday, February 4, 2018. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent Fire Department)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, February 5, 2018 6:58AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 5, 2018 4:17PM EST
Damage is pegged at over $1 million after a fire near Ridgetown.
Firefighters from four stations were sent to this municipal garage on Reeders Line Sunday night.
The fire destroyed five snow plows and another municipal vehicle that were in the building at the time.
The public works department says it is now developing a plan to re-allocate vehicles from other stations to cover snow plow operations.
No one was hurt in the fire.
Crews say it was a particularly difficult fire to fight since a strong wind helped fan the flames.