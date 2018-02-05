

Damage is pegged at over $1 million after a fire near Ridgetown.

Firefighters from four stations were sent to this municipal garage on Reeders Line Sunday night.

The fire destroyed five snow plows and another municipal vehicle that were in the building at the time.

The public works department says it is now developing a plan to re-allocate vehicles from other stations to cover snow plow operations.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Crews say it was a particularly difficult fire to fight since a strong wind helped fan the flames.