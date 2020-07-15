Advertisement
Windsor News - Local Breaking | CTV News Windsor
Fire crews working to battle flames in Essex field fire
Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020 11:23AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 15, 2020 11:24AM EDT
Tecumseh fire on the scene of what appears to be a field fire in Essex, Ont. on Wednesday, July 15 2020. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Multiple fire crews are on the scene of what appears to be a straw fire in an Essex field where wheat had recently been harvested.
Tecumseh fire crews responded to the blaze Wednesday morning on South Talbot Road in Essex.
Large smoke plumes could be seen from the street.
More to come.