WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Fire crews tackle garage fire in east Chatham

    Chatham-Kent firefighters attended the scene of a detached garage fire at 838 Grand Ave. E. on March 23, 2024. (Source: Chatham-Kent Fire) Chatham-Kent firefighters attended the scene of a detached garage fire at 838 Grand Ave. E. on March 23, 2024. (Source: Chatham-Kent Fire)
    Chatham-Kent firefighters attended the scene of a detached garage fire Saturday evening.

    Crews from stations 1, 2, and 7 responded to the scene at 838 Grand Ave. E. just before 7 p.m.

    The cause of the fire is undetermined. Damage is estimated at $60,000.

    No injuries were reported.

    Fire crews were also aided by Chatham-Kent police.

