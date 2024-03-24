Fire crews tackle garage fire in east Chatham

Chatham-Kent firefighters attended the scene of a detached garage fire Saturday evening.

Crews from stations 1, 2, and 7 responded to the scene at 838 Grand Ave. E. just before 7 p.m.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. Damage is estimated at $60,000.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews were also aided by Chatham-Kent police.

