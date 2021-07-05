WINDSOR, ONT. -- The cause of a Wallaceburg house fire that resulted in $150,000 in damages is still unknown, Chatham-Kent fire officials say.

Fire crews from stations in Wallaceburg and Chatham responded to the blaze at 26 Reaume Street on Sunday around 11:15 p.m.

Officials say when crews arrived they found the exterior of the house on fire and rapidly growing.

The fire was out quickly thanks to the crew jumping into action and keeping the blaze contained to the exterior of the building and carport.