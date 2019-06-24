

CTV Windsor





Firefighters were able to limit the damage done to an abandoned building near Wheatley after a fire broke out.

The fire happened Sunday night at an abandoned industrial building at an address on Erie Street South just south of Wheatley.

Crews worked quickly to knock down the fire at the back of building and remained on scene to ensure there were no hot spots ready to flare up.

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause is under investigation.

The total damages are set at $20,000.