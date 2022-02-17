Fire crews investigating overnight house fire in Wallaceburg
Wallaceburg house fire on Feb. 17, 2022. (ckfiredept/Twitter)
Chatham-Kent fire officials remain at a house fire in Wallaceburg Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to 315 Elgin St. for a house fire around 2 a.m.
There's no word on how the blaze started or if there are any injuries.
The Ontario Fire Marshal will also be attending the scene.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.
(More to come)
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Windsor airport will soon be able to receive international flights