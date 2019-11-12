Fire crews extinguish house fire
House fire on Everts Avenue in Windsor on Monday, November 12, 2019. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Last Updated Tuesday, November 12, 2019
WINDSOR - Windsor Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish a house fire Monday night.
The Windsor Fire Department reported they were fighting an active fire at a home in the 1400 block on Everts Avenue Monday evening.
Shortly after the fire was reported as being under control.
Total damages and a cause of the fire have not been released.