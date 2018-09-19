

CTV Windsor





Fire crews were kept busy overnight after an industrial fire broke out shortly before midnight.

Firefighters were called to the fire at the Ontario Truck Driving School just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to battle the blaze in the loading dock area.

Heavy smoke could be seen in the area as crews fought the fire.

The fire was under control by midnight and there have been no reports of any injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause the extent of the damages.