Fire crews battle overnight industrial fire
Fire crews battle a blaze in the loading dock of the Ontario Truck Driving School on Tuesday, September 18, 2018. (Courtesy AM800 / Ricardo Veneza)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 6:42AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 19, 2018 6:44AM EDT
Fire crews were kept busy overnight after an industrial fire broke out shortly before midnight.
Firefighters were called to the fire at the Ontario Truck Driving School just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to battle the blaze in the loading dock area.
Heavy smoke could be seen in the area as crews fought the fire.
The fire was under control by midnight and there have been no reports of any injuries.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause the extent of the damages.