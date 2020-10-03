Advertisement
Fire crews battle house blaze on Riverside Drive
Published Saturday, October 3, 2020 10:51AM EDT
Fire crews battle a house fire in the 500-block of Riverside Drive. E. in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 (Twitter / @_OnLocation_)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Multiple crews were called to a residential fire on Riverside Drive E. Saturday.
Firefighters rushed to the scene in the 500-block of Riverside about 1 a.m.
It is believed the blaze started in the basement.
No word on the damage or cause.