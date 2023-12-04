WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Fire closes section of Riverside Drive East

    Residents are asked to avoid the area of Riverside Drive East and Alymer Avenue due to a fire in the area.

    Fire officials said crews responded Monday to an upgraded working fir in the 600 block of Riverside Dr. E.

    Police have closed Riverside between Glengarry Avenue and Louis Avenue due to the fire.

    Residents are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

    Windsor fire crews on scene of a house fire in the 600 block of Riverside Drive East in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

