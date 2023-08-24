Fire closes County Road 18 in Amherstburg

Amherstburg fire officials say crews had a “full night of firefighting,” and remain on scene of a blaze on County Road 18.

Officials say the road has been closed as firefighters continue to work to extinguish the blaze Thursday morning. Crews are expected to be on scene for at least another few hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid County Road 18 from the 5th to 6th Concession during their morning commute.