Fire causes $75,000 in damage to Chatham fourplex
Published Sunday, February 16, 2020 3:40PM EST
Chatham-Kent Fire Department logo on a fire engine in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Damage is estimated at $75,000 following a fire in a four-plex in Chatham Sunday morning.
The blaze happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Timmins Crescent.
Once on scene, crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from one of the units.
Everyone made it out unharmed.
The investigation continues.