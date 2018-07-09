

CTV Windsor





A house fire in Chatham-Kent has caused $300,000 in damage.

Chatham-Kent Police say just before 10 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to a residence on Charing Cross Rd. in Raleigh Township for a house fire.

There were no serious injuries to the homeowners during the fire.

Police say the Ontario Fire Marshal Office will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.