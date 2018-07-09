Fire causes $300,000 damage in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent Fire Department logo on a fire engine in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 10:46AM EDT
A house fire in Chatham-Kent has caused $300,000 in damage.
Chatham-Kent Police say just before 10 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to a residence on Charing Cross Rd. in Raleigh Township for a house fire.
There were no serious injuries to the homeowners during the fire.
Police say the Ontario Fire Marshal Office will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.