Damage is estimated at $100,000 after a house fire in Chatham on the weekend.

Firefighters from two stations were called to a home on Colborne Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday after a report of a couch fire.

“The crews arrived to find the front of the house engulfed in flames with no indication that everyone was out,” said Operations Chief Chris Case. “They entered the house and meticulously searched to check nobody was inside and to fight the fire.”

Police say the occupants were all able to make it out safely.

One firefighter was treated and released from hospital for minor injuries.

Officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined due to the severity of the blaze, but the surrounding properties were protected.

“Everyone worked incredibly hard in very cold and windy conditions to contain this fire and demonstrated the skills and determination we have come to expect from our crew,” added Case.