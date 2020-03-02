WINDSOR, ONT -- Fire broke out Monday morning at a Wineology location in Tecumseh, nearly two weeks after a fire destroyed a Windsor location.

Tecumseh fire crews reported they were responding to Wineology in the 13300 block of Tecumseh Road around 5:30 a.m.

Crews began an interior attack and brought the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported in the Monday morning blaze.

Update; Wineology fire at 13300 Tecumseh rd. E. Fire is reported to be under control. Crews are now in the process of overhaul. #TECFD — Tecumseh Fire ���� (@TECFD) March 2, 2020

It was Feb. 20, when the location on Wyandotte Street East in Windsor was destroyed by fire.

That fire was deemed to be accidental with a damage estimate of $700,000.

There has been no word on the cause of the fire in Tecumseh or whether it is considered suspicious.

This is a developing story, more to come…