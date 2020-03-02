Fire breaks out at Tecumseh Wineology weeks after Windsor location destroyed
WINDSOR, ONT -- Fire broke out Monday morning at a Wineology location in Tecumseh, nearly two weeks after a fire destroyed a Windsor location.
Tecumseh fire crews reported they were responding to Wineology in the 13300 block of Tecumseh Road around 5:30 a.m.
Crews began an interior attack and brought the fire under control.
No injuries have been reported in the Monday morning blaze.
It was Feb. 20, when the location on Wyandotte Street East in Windsor was destroyed by fire.
That fire was deemed to be accidental with a damage estimate of $700,000.
There has been no word on the cause of the fire in Tecumseh or whether it is considered suspicious.
