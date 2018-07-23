

CTV Windsor





The fire ban in the Town of LaSalle is no more.

Officials have lifted the burn ban after the weekend rain reduced the risk of open burning.

In a tweet, the fire department also reminds residents to comply with the town's fire bylaw.

The ban was put in place last Wednesday and prohibited all open air fires including campfires and fireworks.

Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services also lifted its municipal-wide fire ban on Monday, but officials want residents to be vigilant.

“Although the fire ban has been lifted, we strongly encouraged you to use extreme caution while burning and that all burning must comply with the municipal Open-Air burn bylaw,” says Chatham-Kent Fire Paramedic Chief, Bob Crawford.

A fire ban remains in place in Tecumseh.

Officials say not all areas received the moderate rainfall over the weekend.