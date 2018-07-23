

CTV Windsor





The fire ban in the Town of LaSalle is no more.

Officials have lifted the burn ban after the weekend rain reduced the risk of open burning.

In a tweet, the fire department also reminds residents to comply with the town's fire bylaw.

The ban was put in place last Wednesday and prohibited all open air fires including campfires and fireworks.

A fire ban remains in place in Tecumseh and Chatham-Kent.

Officials in both municipalities say not all areas received the moderate rainfall over the weekend.