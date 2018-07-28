Fire at St. Clair College residence quickly extinguished but damages total thousands of dollars
Fire crews respond to a blaze at a St. Clair College residence on Friday, July 27, 2018. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, July 28, 2018 10:51AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 28, 2018 1:18PM EDT
A fire on the fifth floor of St. Clair College's main campus residence was caused by a candle, fire officials say.
The blaze broke out around 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Firefighters searched the residence to ensure nobody was still inside the building and quickly got the fire under control.
No injuries were reported.
Officials say the candle was left on a desk in a room on the top floor of the residential building.
Damage, estimated at $50,000, was contained to the room.