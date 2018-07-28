

CTV Windsor





A fire on the fifth floor of St. Clair College's main campus residence was caused by a candle, fire officials say.

The blaze broke out around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters searched the residence to ensure nobody was still inside the building and quickly got the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say the candle was left on a desk in a room on the top floor of the residential building.

Damage, estimated at $50,000, was contained to the room.