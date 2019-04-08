

CTV Windsor





There is a new Irish-style pub coming to downtown Windsor, and the new owners are hiring.

Fionn MacCool's is looking for 70 staff, from servers to bartenders to cooks and dishwashers.

A job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday in the lower level of the Sunbridge hotel at the corner of Ouellette Ave. and Park St.

Job seekers should bring their resume and be prepared to be interviewed on the spot.

The 142-seat pub will open in May on the first floor of the hotel, which will soon be known as Four Points by Sheraton.

The first Fionn MacCool’s opened its doors in Hamilton back in 1996.

Now there are 42 locations across Canada.