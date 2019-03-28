Windsor police say the final two suspects have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shooting.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired in the area of Hanna Street East and Dufferin Place on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 at about 4:30 a.m.

On Sunday Jan. 6, 2019 around 9 a.m., one of the two remaining suspects turned himself in to the Windsor Police Service where he was arrested without incident.

The last remaining suspect turned himself in to the Windsor Police Service and was also arrested without incident on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m.

Fernando Ratcliffe, 19, from Windsor, is charged with attempt murder.

Johnny Furia, 19, from Windsor, is charged with attempt murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.