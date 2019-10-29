WINDSOR - Final submissions have been made in a Windsor court and the jury is now deliberating in a Leamington murder trial, where a man is accused of killing his wife.

Cheng Sun,53, is charged with murdering his wife Weqiong Du-Sun with a hammer back in June of 2017.

The court heard 46-year-old Du-Sun's body was found inside the break time corner restaurant in Leamington with a string around her neck, burnt money on her body and injuries showing she had been repeatedly struck in the head at least 10 times with a claw hammer.

Closing arguments were expected to be given Monday, but the 13 person jury was sent home.

Tuesday morning the defence didn't question whether or not Sun had killed his wife, saying this wasn't about innocence or guilt, but if the charge should be second degree murder or manslaughter.

Defence lawyer Frank Miller told jurors Sun doesn't get to walk away from this.

Miller claimed sun had "lost his mind" after being provoked by his wife with a knife and is adamant that Sun doesn't remember killing Du-Sun.

The assistant Crown attorney said that was "a convenient explanation" for sun's actions and that there is no evidence of provocation.

Ilana Mizel pointed out to the jurors there was no evidence of a knife at the scene and that Sun failed to mentioned a knife in his interview with police.

The defence said police never asked about a knife and told the courtroom Sun's English was very limited.

During the trial, which started earlier this month, jurors heard the couple was in an unhappy marriage and that Du-Sun was leaving to go back to China.