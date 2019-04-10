

CTV Windsor





Final submissions have been made in the inquest into the three separate roofing deaths in the region.

A five-member jury has been listening to the circumstances into the deaths of Michael Maukonen of Windsor, John Janssens of Wallaceburg and William Swan of Inwood.

Maukonen, 19, died on June 28, 2016 – six months after he fell from a roof at a home on Menard Street while disposing of shingles in December 2015.

The 73-year-old Janssens died in January 2016 and the 56-year-old Swan passed away in May 2017.

The five person jury has been hearing from 14 witnesses this week, and the testimony has wrapped up.

The jury will begin deliberating at 9 a.m. Thursday, and are being asked to make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.

That could happen Thursday, or the jury members could ask for more time.