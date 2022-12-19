Final street reopens in Wheatley following explosion

All streets have reopened over a year after an explosion in downtown Wheatley.

Municipality of Chatham-Kent officials say Erie Street North between Talbot Road and Elm Street reopened to vehicular traffic Monday.

Fencing has been erected along both sides of the street which has been closed since an explosion in August, 2021. It was the last remaining road closure due to the incident.

The street will remain closed to large truck traffic. There will be a pedestrian walk way on the east side of the street.

Buildings along the west side of the block have Prohibited Access by a Chief Building Officer (CBO) Order.

Officials say the east side of the street contains the revised evacuation zone. The zone was recently reduced and there are no longer any single-family residences within that area.