Final sexual assault suspect arrested by Windsor police

A fourth and final person wanted in relation to a sexual assault investigation has been arrested.

Windsor police have arrested Kathryn Muise without incident.

According to police, the 55-year-old woman from Windsor was wanted for extortion, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

On Dec. 7, the Major Crimes Unit conducted an investigation into a firearms-related call at a residence located in the 900 block of Parent Avenue. Windsor police are informing the public about a heavy police presence on Parent Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

During the investigation, police learned an adult woman had been allegedly assaulted and sexually assaulted at the same residence.

The victim was treated at hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Three other people have already been arrested in connection to the case.