WINDSOR, ONT. -- A LaSalle man spent Sunday afternoon spreading a simple message of love.

Zachery Dereniowski, 28, wrote “Your vaccination status won’t change how much I love you” on black bristol board and stood outside of Devonshire Mall.

“It’s not pro vax or anti vax or Pfizer or Moderna,” says Dereniowski. “It was simply (about) loving yourself like you would love another human being, unconditionally, no matter what.”

Dereniowski says he didn’t approach anyone, but stood out front and waited for people to come up to him.

“When people are forced into a direction it brings out the ugliness in society,” he says. “It’s not the individuals fault.”

Most of the people walked by without a word, but Dereniowski says the vast majority of people gave him a thumbs’ up or a kind comment.

Dereniowski collected video footage of his interactions, and edited it them down to a 30 second video he posted to TikTok.

“Hopefully that message could pay it forward to someone and maybe bring some more kindness, because I think that’s what we all really need right now,” he says.