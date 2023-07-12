Fight over dog relieving itself in flower bed results in charges

Chatham-Kent police say a 45-year-old man has been charged after a dispute over a dog relieving itself in a flower bed.

Police responded to McNaughton Avenue West in Chatham for an assault investigation at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, police say they learned the victim and the man argued about the man’s dog relieving itself in a bed of flowers.

The victim was recording the man when the man allegedly grabbed the phone and threw it to the ground causing damage.

Police say the confrontation escalated when the man assaulted the victim.

The 45-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with mischief and assault. He was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of August 14, 2023.