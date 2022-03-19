Fight outside downtown bar on St. Patrick’s Day possibly linked to firearms investigation

Windsor police believe a fight outside a downtown bar on St. Patrick’s Day is related to a firearms investigation.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is actively investigating two incidents that occurred in the same area and believe they are related.

On Thursday, March 17, at 11:45 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 500 block of Ouellette Avenue for a report of an injured male that had just been assaulted.

It was reported that an argument between several individuals started outside of a nearby bar and the victim was assaulted by an unknown male. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, a suspect description was obtained. While officers remained in the area investigating, the suspect was observed and arrested without incident.

A 24-yea-old Windsor man is facing a charge of assault bodily harm and was released with a future court date.

On Friday around 1:05 a.m., patrol officers attended the 500 block of Ouellette Avenue for a firearms call. It was reported that several persons were inside a vehicle and a firearm was seen.

A vehicle description was obtained and officers in the area observed the vehicle travelling in the area of University Avenue West and Victoria Avenue. A vehicle stop was initiated in the area and one person exited the vehicle and fled from officers. He was subsequently located and arrested after a brief struggle with officers.

During the foot-pursuit, police say the suspect discarded an item which was located and discovered to be a firearm.

A 19-year-old Windsor man is facing multiple firearms related charges and a charge of resisting arrest.

Two other occupants in the vehicle were arrested without incident. A male and female, both 17 years old, are facing firearms related charges.

Due to the fact that two of the charged individuals are young offenders, and cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, none of the charged individuals are being named to protect the identity of the young offenders.

The involved vehicle, a 2009, grey Toyota, SUV, was seized as evidence.

Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras are asked to check their footage for possible evidence in relation to both the assault and firearms investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.