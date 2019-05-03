

Windsor police are looking for information after a woman was apparently struck in the face downtown.

Officers were called to the area of Maiden Lane and Ouellette Avenue for a report of an assault on Sunday, April 21, around 3 a.m.

When they arrived, they located a woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to hospital.

Through investigation, officers learned the victim was walking in the 300-400 block of Ouellette Avenue at the time of the assault. The assault is believed to involve a woman and male suspect.

Police believe the victim was struck in the face by the man after a brief altercation between a female suspect and victim.

The suspect is described as a male, light black skin, no facial hair, long black hair worn in a bun, wearing a grey shirt.

The male suspect may have fled in a dark coloured van.

The Major Crimes Branch is continuing to investigate and seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the above described incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.