Fight between neighbours leads to aggravated assault and break-in charges

Windsor police charged a 44-year-old man with aggravated assault after an alleged fight with his neighbours.

At 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a physical altercation in the 6700 block of Roseville Garden Drive.

Officers learned that following a verbal argument, a man threatened his neighbours, kicked in their front door, and assaulted one of the home’s occupants.

The suspect was located and arrested at the scene.

He has been charged with the following:

Aggravated assault

Break-and-enter

Uttering threats to cause death

Mischief under $5,000

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.