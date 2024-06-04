WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Fight between brothers leads to assault charge

    Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent police say a 35-year-old man has been charged with assault after a fight with his brother.

    Officers responded to Madonna Crescent in Chatham for a disturbance at 3:54 p.m. on Monday.

    Upon arrival, officers say they learned two brothers engaged in a verbal argument that escalated into one assaulting the other.

    Police also learned the same man was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court in relation to an uttering threats charge.

    The 35-year-old Chatham-Kent man was arrested and transported to police headquarters where he was held pending a bail hearing.

    He is currently facing the following charges: failing to attend court for fingerprints, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and three counts of uttering threats.

