    • Fight at motel in Chatham leads to charges

    Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent police have charged a 54-year-old man after a fight at a motel in Chatham.

    Officers responded to a motel on Grand Avenue East for a disturbance at 7:32 p.m. on Thursday.

    Upon arrival, officers say they learned a verbal argument between two men escalated when one assaulted and threatened the other.

    The 54-year-old Chatham man was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he was released with conditions and a future court date of Sept. 23.

    He is facing the following charges: uttering threats and assault causing bodily harm.

