Fight at motel in Chatham leads to charges

Chatham-Kent police have charged a 54-year-old man after a fight at a motel in Chatham.

Officers responded to a motel on Grand Avenue East for a disturbance at 7:32 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers say they learned a verbal argument between two men escalated when one assaulted and threatened the other.

The 54-year-old Chatham man was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he was released with conditions and a future court date of Sept. 23.

He is facing the following charges: uttering threats and assault causing bodily harm.