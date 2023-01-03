Fight after trailer theft results in charges for Lakeshore man

A 53-year-old Lakeshore man has been charged after an altercation during an alleged trailer theft.

Lakeshore OPP officers were dispatched to Linda Crescent in Lakeshore on Dec. 29, for the report of theft of a utility trailer.

Police say the accused took a utility trailer and when confronted by the victim an altercation occurred. The accused left the scene and was later located by officers.

As a result of the investigation, the Lakeshore man has been charged with:

Assault with a Weapon

Uttering Threats - Cause death or Bodily Harm

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 - in Canada

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date.

If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.