Fifth West Nile positive mosquito trap identified in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health has confirmed mosquitos collected from traps last week have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

These are the fourth and fifth positive mosquito traps identified in the region this season. CK Public Health said the traps were collected from North West Chatham and Dresden on Aug. 22.

West Nile Virus can be transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. According to CK Public Health, many people with the virus experience no symptoms.

Some may experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches and fatigue. However, in rare cases, some may experience more severe illness such as stiff neck, nausea, difficulty swallowing, committing and lack of coordination or paralysis.

Anyone with severe symptoms should seek immediate medical attention. CK Public Health says older people and those with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk.

Protect yourself and your family by: