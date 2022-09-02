Fifth suspect wanted after assaults posted to social media: Windsor police

Windsor police have identified a fifth suspect wanted in connection with two alleged assaults that were posted to social media earlier this week.

Police are searching for 19-year-old Tyrel Patterson of Windsor. He is wanted on charges of robbery and aggravated assault for his alleged involvement in the seemingly random assaults.

Windsor police became aware of two separate incidents that show assaults of single victims by a group of suspects on Monday. The assaults were recorded and posted on social media.

Investigators say the first assault happened on Aug. 27, around 4:20 a.m. in the parking lot of a restaurant located in the 100 block of Wyandotte Street East. Police say the second assault is believed to have occurred that same day around 5:20 a.m., near Church Street and Pitt Street West.

Police announced Wednesday three suspects have been arrested for their alleged role in the incidents. Two 18-year-olds from Windsor are facing robbery and aggravated assault charges.

Two youth suspects are also facing the same charges, but cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say everyone allegedly involved in this case have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).