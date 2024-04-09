Fifth suspect arrested after downtown fight

Windsor police have arrested the fifth person related to an aggravated assault downtown.

Members of the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit arrested a 26-year-old at his residence in the 1600 block of Goyeau Street on Sunday.

He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Shortly after 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning, patrol officers came across a fight outside a bar in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue. At the scene, the officers located an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man with serious injuries to their heads and necks. The two victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say during their investigation, officers reviewed surveillance footage, which showed a group of five men striking the victims with beer bottles and kicking them multiple times.

Officers arrested four suspects at the scene. They have each been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.