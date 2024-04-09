WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Fifth suspect arrested after downtown fight

    Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Windsor police have arrested the fifth person related to an aggravated assault downtown.

    Members of the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit arrested a 26-year-old at his residence in the 1600 block of Goyeau Street on Sunday.

    He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

    Shortly after 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning, patrol officers came across a fight outside a bar in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue. At the scene, the officers located an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man with serious injuries to their heads and necks. The two victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

    Police say during their investigation, officers reviewed surveillance footage, which showed a group of five men striking the victims with beer bottles and kicking them multiple times.

    Officers arrested four suspects at the scene. They have each been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    13 times Trump’s abortion position shifted over the last 25 years

    Throughout his lengthy career in the public eye and politics going back 25 years, former-President Donald Trump has found himself on every side of the contentious debate, at times shifting stances seemingly to match the politics of the voters he is trying win over.

    This hidden Eden in Mexico won't stay undiscovered forever

    The remote landscapes of La Huasteca Potosina – part of the larger La Huasteca region spanning multiple states – include vast desert, lush mountains and rainforest nooks with turquoise rivers and waterfalls. And the attractions within remain unknown to most international travellers – for now, at least.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News