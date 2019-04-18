

CTV Windsor





Vandals have struck the Fifth Street Bridge in Chatham for a second time this month.

On Tuesday, the municipality report a motorist opened the barricades and proceeded to drive across the bridge, putting not only themselves at risk but construction workers as well.

After hours, vandals again targeted construction equipment on the bridge over the Thames River.

On the morning of April 8, officials found electrical wires feeding street lights along the bridge deck were cut and a work trailer was broken into with valuable materials found missing.

The general contractor for the project said “such acts are very frustrating to us as it causes delays to the overall project.”

The Fifth Street Bridge has been fully closed since Monday to allow for the reconstruction work. It is expected to stay closed until May 13.

Municipal officials say the acts of vandalism cause further delays.

They also remind people the control measures are in place for the safety of both residents and workers during the construction project.